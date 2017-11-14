Group lauds National Assembly leadership for stabilising democracy

A group, Saraki Vanguard, has lauded the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) for helping the country to run a competitive and vibrant democracy, thereby helping to bring stability to the polity.

Alhaji Muhmud Lawal, National Coordinator of the group, gave the commendation in a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lawal also said that the leadership of NASS had helped the country to run a government on a balanced scale without the pendulum tilting to one side for manipulations.

He also commended the Senate for standing firm on national issues that needed to be addressed without succumb to threat, adding that the Senators had demonstrated that they were not rubber stamp.

Lawal lauded Senate President and his Deputy for working together in spite the fact that they came coming from different political parties.

“For the first time in the annals of our polity, the Senate president and his deputy are from the ruling and the main opposition parties, All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

He called on the executive to strengthen its relationship with the legislative to move the country the

forward.

Lawal said that a cold relationship with any arms of government could be detrimental to the realisation of democratic dividends, adding that all hands must be on deck to bring more dividends of democracy to the people.

He, however, urged on the Senators to hasten the completion of constitution amendment to enable Nigerians derive maximum benefit from such political process.

Lawal also called on the leadership NASS to leave imprint on the sound of time to make their memory linger in the minds of Nigerians.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

