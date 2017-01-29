Group to partner Oyo Govt on poverty alleviation, education - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A socio-political group, Hope Renaissance Group, has expressed readiness to partner Oyo State Government on education and poverty alleviation.

This was the resolution made by the group at the end of its meeting held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Ibadan on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group comprises of sons and daughters of Oke-Odo community in Ibadan, who have excelled in their various callings.

The group bemoaned the high level of poverty and privation in their ancestral home, declaring readiness to salvage the situation by giving back to the community.

It also resolved to partner the state government in poverty reduction, education and the security of the community.

The meeting, which was presided over by retired Col. Remi Akande, also agreed to support indigent students of the community to excel in their academic pursuit.

“We have resolved to support indigent children of Oke-odo with due identification. We are determined to step up efforts at curtailing miscreants activities in the neighborhood.

“We have also resolved to support the urban renewal effort of government in our community,” the communique read in parts.

The group commended one of them, Dr Kolapo Akande, for initiating the meeting, pledging to give their best in strengthening the club and ensuring successes in their vision.

Akande urged members to be proactive for the cause, reminding them of the spiritual benefit inherent in such a disposition.

The group enjoined members to source for more members who will have ideological dovetail with their vision.

Besides, it resolved that the prospective members must be from both sexes, have good financial standing, must be of good character and should not be less than 30 years of age.

The group elected new leaders, among who are Pastor Bayo Olugbemi as President; Mr Bukola Adisa, Vice President, and Akande as General Secretary.

Others are Mr Adeoye Ajibade as Empowerment Secretary and Mrs Adeola Eniraiyetan as Treasurer.

NAN reports that the meeting featured a presentation by Oke-Odo club members led by their President, Mr Abiodun Alli, who urged members of the group to join them in making the community a model.

Alli, who gave a brief history of the club, missions, vision and achievements, stated that the Club was affiliated to the apex Ibadan Club, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

He said that they are desirous of having members of Hope Renaissance Group joining their club.

Responding, the Hope Renaissance Group promised to get back to them appropriately.

Also in attendance at the maiden meeting of the group are Mogaji Olutunde Aboderin, Mr Remi Olawoyin, Otunba Popoola Odunsi, Mr Adewale Alao, Mr Adekola Alli and Mr Adewle Bakari, among others.

NAN also reports that the Oyo state government had solicited the support of individuals, groups and corporate organisations in its efforts at transforming the state.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of the state had severally declared government’s readiness to partner any individual, group or organisations with visionary ideas and developmental efforts. (NAN)

