Group protests sponsored media attacks against President Buhari, CBN Governor, others

Movement for Change, a civil society organisation, on Tuesday staged a protest against “sponsored media attacks’’ against President Muhammadu Buhari, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele and cabinet members.

Mr Etuk Bassey-Williams, President of the group, led the protesters to the headquarters of the CBN in Abuja.

He said that it was an aberration for good men to do nothing when mischief, blackmail, misinformation and deceit took roots in a society where truth and honesty should prevail.

Bassey-Williams said the continuous blackmail against President Buhari and some cabinet members were the handiwork of corrupt politicians who felt aggrieved by the monetary and fiscal policies of the CBN.

According to the group, the campaign of calumny, unrelenting media propaganda and sponsored protests were condemnable and retrogressive actions capable of unsettling the polity.

“No nation thrives on baseless criticisms against her leaders.

“Some self-centred politicians deceive unsuspecting Nigerians to sow the seeds of discord and discredit the President.

“More worrisome is the constant media barrage on the CBN Governor, whose introduction of a strict foreign exchange policy regime unsettled some cabals, who hitherto had benefited from the loophole in our forex policy.

“The situation could have been worse, but for the dogged stance of President Muhammadu Buhari in backing the CBN to ensure a strict monetary policy that will help check inflation.

“The monetary policy has also helped to reduce unemployment and ensure economic growth, this process though slow, but it has been very steady,” Bassey-Williams said.

The group called on Nigerians to continue their support for President Muhammadu Buhari, the CBN Governor and the economic team led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to navigate the economy out of recession. (NAN)

