Group underscores democratic election following Mugabe resignation

Zimbabwean advocacy group, the Election Resource Centre (ERC), on Wednesday welcomed Mugabe’s resignation but highlighted the efforts Zimbabweans must make to ensure that a democratic election.

“The ERC insists that a smooth transition must be characterised by a clear road map towards democratic elections in Zimbabwe,” ERC said.

Zimbabwe is due to hold national elections no later than September 2018.

Mugabe resigned Tuesday following military takeover of government and protests by Zimbabweans for him to resign.

The resignation brought to an end Mugabe’s 37-year grip on power and was received by wild celebrations by Zimbabweans.

The new government, the ERC said, must focus on strengthening state institutions such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The ERC said the new administration must also immediately align electoral laws with the Constitution of Zimbabwe and create a secure political environment that allows citizens to freely express themselves.

“Only then can the current transition truly benefit Zimbabweans who have been yearning to freely express themselves in democratic processes without fear or favour.

“Zimbabweans must not only register to vote in the ongoing Biometric Voter Registration process but continuously engage and hold those in authority accountable,” ERC said.(Xinhua/NAN)

