Group Threatens War Should Nnamdi Kanu Be Re-Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

A group under the aegis of The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has yesterday threatened that Nigeria will boil should the Federal Government re-arrest the embattled leader of the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group further stated that Nnamdi Kanu has been engaged in nothing but non-violent activities since he was released on bail and has ben working peacefully to see to the actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra.

The group in a statement made available and signed by Uchenna Madu further criticized the Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazzu over his recent comment regarding the IPOB leader.

According to MASSOB, Dambazzu “declared the intent of Buhari-led Government of their plan to re-arrest the Biafra leader,” it further accused the minister of defending “youths of Arewa that threatened the people of Biafra with an ultimatum of quit notice to vacate Arewa land before Oct 1st, 2017 that the coalition of the Arewa Youths were misquoted by the media.”

The group in the statement warned that any attempt by the Nigerian government to re-arrest the IPOB leader will be met with massive rebellion from citizens.

It stated: “We can never tolerate it. It is an insult and embarrassment to our inalienable rights.

“Now that we know that our consistency and exposure of the hidden truths is dangerously frustrating, disorganising and killing the age-long Hausa/Fulani Islamic agenda against the people of Biafra, we shall never relent or surrender.”

