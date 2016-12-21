GTBank Gifts Buhari Brand New Porsche Carrera - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Foremost African Financial Institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, has announced its Customer, Abdulkareem Buhari, as the winner of the GTBank Porsche 911 Giveaway Draw for Platinum Banking Customers.

The GTBank Porsche 911 Giveaway is part of the Bank’s Platinum rewards for its Platinum Banking Customers, a niche segment that enjoys premium products and dedicated services such as access to personal banking lounges, fast track banking services, Platinum MasterCards and specialized Credit Facilities as well as higher transaction limits on alternative channels.

Abdulkareem, a trader in Kaduna, won the brand new Porsche 911 Carrera after a raffle draw held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Corporate Head Office of Guaranty Trust Bank plc. “I am incredibly excited and immensely grateful to GTBank for such an amazing gift,” enthused Abdulkareem as he received the keys to his new Porsche from the CEO and Managing Director of GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje.

“The GTBank Porsche 911 Giveaway Draw is our special way of expressing our utmost gratitude to our customers for making our success possible,” said Mr. Agbaje. He further stated that, “As a bank that’s committed to creating memorable experiences, we are excited at how happy we have made one of our most loyal customers and we will continue to ensure that our customers the excellent service and best in-class financial solutions that they deserve.”

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry. The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation.

