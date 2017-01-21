Guardiola Doubts Self; Says He May Not Be Good Enough For Man City - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that he fears he may not match up to the players in his expensively-assembled squad which is struggling to maintain a Premier League title push.

Guardiola conceded defeat in the title race after last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Everton left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The defeat was in stark contrast to the beginning of the season when his team racked-up 10 successive wins.

“They are good players. I have respect for the guys, so why would I say the guys are not good?,” said Guardiola.

“So I don’t understand the lack of respect for the professionals when they have been amazing players, and (people saying) they are not good enough for me. Maybe I am not good enough for them.

“They are Manchester City players, top players. They have a lot of quality. They have shown that many times in the past and this season.”

