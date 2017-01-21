 Guardiola Doubts Self; Says He May Not Be Good Enough For Man City - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Guardiola Doubts Self; Says He May Not Be Good Enough For Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that he fears he may not match up to the players in his expensively-assembled squad which is struggling to maintain a Premier League title push.

Guardiola conceded defeat in the title race after last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Everton left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The defeat was in stark contrast to the beginning of the season when his team racked-up 10 successive wins.

“They are good players. I have respect for the guys, so why would I say the guys are not good?,” said Guardiola.

“So I don’t understand the lack of respect for the professionals when they have been amazing players, and (people saying) they are not good enough for me. Maybe I am not good enough for them.

“They are Manchester City players, top players. They have a lot of quality. They have shown that many times in the past and this season.”

