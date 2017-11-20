High-flying Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has demanded his team guard against complacency after their flying start to the Premier League season, joking he would ‘kill’ anyone who dropped below their high standards.

City beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday to make it 11 wins from 12 league matches this season, increase their goal tally to 40 and preserve their lead over Manchester United at eight points.

Everton are the only team to have taken points off Guardiola’s side so far this season and City are odds-on favourites to claim a third Premier League title.

And it seems Guardiola believes complacency is their biggest enemy at the moment.

He said: ‘That is not going to happen because I am their manager. This team, that is not going to happen. I’ll kill them. Complacency doesn’t happen in my teams.

‘They can play bad, teams are going to beat us, that happens. But if you see the team, they have the desire to have the ball and play.

‘We are not a team that speculates about absolutely anything. That’s not going to happen.’

City also have a 100 per cent record in their Champions League group and can secure top spot with a home win over Dutch side Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

They return to Premier League action with a trip over the Pennines to play Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

