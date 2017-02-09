Guards Brigade rescues 69 children from traffickers in Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

This was confirmed by the Guards Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Yusuf Musa, who said the victims ages ranged between six and 10 years.

The Nigerian Army has rescued 69 children and arrested four suspected human traffickers in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Musa said the 69 children, who were being taken to an unknown area, were rescued at a military checkpoint in Masaka by the 177 Guards Battalion, Keffi.

The rescued children were said to have been handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking Persons and other related offences, NAPTIP, in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, for further investigation, just as the suspects were taken into police custody.

Speaking on the development, Commanding Officer, 177, Lt. Col. Garba Muhammed, said: “The suspect claimed he was taking the children to a Quranic school, but we asked him further questions, which he could not satisfactorily answer.

“He has been handed over to the police, and the victims have been taken to NAPTIP.”