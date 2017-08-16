Gunmen attack EFCC office, leave death threat

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says gunmen attacked its office at Wuse, Zone 7, Abuja, in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a statement, the spokesman for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, described the incident as a major security breach.

“The group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 5 a.m. and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked in the premises in the process.

“However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty.

“The hoodlums escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message.

“A white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission.

“Ishaku, who heads the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section, is in-charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military brass hats,” he said.

According to Uwujaren, the affected office houses the commission’s AMCON Desk, Procurement Fraud and Foreign Exchange Malpractices Sections.

Wednesday’s attack came few weeks after another investigator, Austin Okwor, was shot and wounded by unknown assailants in Port Harcourt.

The spokesman said the latest incident had been reported to the police for investigation.

Photographs accompanying the statement show vehicles with bullet holes in the premises and expended bullet shells. (NAN)

