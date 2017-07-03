 Gunmen kill youth leader, lawyer in Akwa Ibom— PPRO

Unidentified gunmen have killed a youth leader, identified as Paragi and Mr Mfon Etukudo, a lawyer, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Paragi, who hailed from Nkek Village, was said to have been shot dead on Saturday at about 6pm at a barbing saloon at Nkek Urua Uko in Ukanafun.

Etukudo, from Idung Nneke Village in Ukanafun, was murdered by unknown gunmen on Sunday.

DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, Akwa Ibom, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the killings on Sunday in Uyo in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

 

 

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Donald Awunah, and Gov. Udom Emmanuel are on their way to visit the scene of the incident.

He said that the remains of the deceased had been recovered and deposited in mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police and the state governor are on their way to the place right now.

“As soon as they are back, details will be made known.

 

 

“Right now, policemen are on ground; they are doing everything to restore calm in the area.

“Effort is on top gear to track the killers of the two men. We are not going to relent on our efforts to nab the assailants,” Okechuckwu pledged. (NAN)

