Gunmen Storm EFCC Headquarters, Leave Threatening Message - The Herald Nigeria

Gunmen attacked the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and also threatened to kill one of the Commission’s top investigators.

Speaking on the security breach, the spokesperson for the Institution, Mr Wilson Uwajaren said in a statement; “A major security breach was recorded at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2017, as unknown gunmen attacked the office located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja,”

” The group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 05.00 hours and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked on the premises in the process. However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty”

Not only did the attackers attempt to gain entrance into the EFCC premises, they also threatened the life of one Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator, who heads the foreign exchange malpractices fraud section and is in charge of the investigation of several politically sensitive investigations.

The incident has been reported to the police, no arrests have been made so far.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment