Hafiz Ayetoro (Saka), Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama and Linda Ejiofor Star In New Movie, 'Ojukokoro' - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Award-winning actors, Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun and Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka) star in a new gripping comedy crime-thriller titled, Ojukokoro (Greed).

Written & directed by Dare Olaitan and produced by Olufemi Ogunsawo, the suspense filled movie featuring a star-studded cast, is set to raise the bar and bring fresh excitement to movie lovers across Nigeria.

Ojukokoro (Greed) is another Nollywood Cinema film that has come to life with multiple Nigerian Production companies involved. It was created by Singularity Media in collaboration with House Gabriel Studios and BCI Studios.

It features a talented cast which also includes stars such as, Charles Etubiebi, Seun Ajayi, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kayode Olaiya, Gbolahan Olatunde. Kunle Remi, Sammi Eddi, Lord Frank and Shawn Faqua.

After its successful screening at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November, the movie has been tipped by viewers to become a box office hit in cinemas this year.

‘Ojukokoro’ is a Yoruba word that is translated as ‘greed’ in the English language. The movie unwraps an intriguing tale about a money-strapped manager of a shady Petrol Station who decides to rob his employers but along the line finds out in a sudden twist of events that he is not alone in his ambition and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

The Writer & Director, Dare Olaitan, who studied Film Directing/Screen Writing at the Colorado Film School, aspires to make a big impression with this first effort.

Speaking on the movie, he said, “Ojukokoro was inspired by the state of events in Nigeria during 2014 elections with the general state of greed in the nation due to the upcoming elections. It is an ensemble cast movie that deals primarily with a heist which is an avenue that is rarely explored in Nollywood Cinema.

“From the conception to execution, the movie that took me three years to produce. I wrote the script when I was fresh from film school with little knowledge of how the Nigerian Film industry operates. It’s nice to finally have an end product after many years of dreaming and scheming,” he added.

According to the movie’s young and talented producer, Olufemi Ogunsawo, the movie will be premiered very soon at different locations in the country before it proceeds on a long cinema run across over 30 theatres in Nigeria.

Watch the movie teaser below –

