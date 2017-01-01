Hajj 2017: Kaduna to commence registration on Jan. 3 — Official

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Sunday said it would commence registration of intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj in the 23 local government areas of the state on Jan. 3.

Information on the registration is in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Yunusa Abdullah, made available in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the Board wants intending pilgrims to present themselves physically during the exercise because registration by proxy will not be allowed.

Abdullahi quoted the Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Ikara, as warning that “intending female pilgrims would only be registered when they come along with their

male guardians, in line with Saudi Arabian government’s regulations.”

Ikara also warned intending pilgrims to adhere strictly to the registration guidelines.

The imam said intending pilgrims must have guarantors before they would be registered to avoid pilgrims absconding in the Holy Land and advised that the guarantors should be Jumuat Mosque Imams, a District Head or a Civil Servant not below level 12.

He indicated that in the guidelines, new pilgrims would be given priority during the registration exercise and warned that pregnant women and old people with nobody to accompany them would not be registered.

Intending pilgrims are to pay a minimum N800,000 or maximum of N1.2 million as deposit in a designated bank account, pending the announcement of fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). (NAN)

