Hajj Commission To Reward President Buhari’s Driver - The Herald Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Tuesday in Abuja said it would reward President Muhammadu Buhari’s driver, Saidu Afaka, for returning lost items during the 2016 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission Abdullahi Muhammad, made the disclosure while presenting the lost items to Shehu Barwa, Executive Secretary, Niger Pilgrims Welfare Board for onward conveyance to the owner.

Muhammad said Afaka found and returned to the commission a bag containing $400, N60,370 and 149 Saudi Riyals and a cell phone belonging to Umar Adamu, a Niger State pilgrim.

“And I directed the Audit Department to keep and trace the owner, and from our records it showed that the owner is Umar Adamu, a pilgrim with passport Number A07432103 from Niger.

“It is my pleasure to handover the content of this lost and found item to the Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board for onward conveyance to the owner,” Muhammad said.

Afaka, who hails from Kaduna State, is a staff sergeant in the Nigeria Army and a senior driver to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman said the commission would honour him with a slot to travel for the 2017 hajj.

“The commission will reward the pilgrim, who is a true Nigeria accordingly, and we will make sure he also join us in performing the 2017 hajj,” he said.

The NAHCON boss urged other faithful to emulate his sincerity and faithfulness which he described as a mark of a true Muslim.

