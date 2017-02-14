Half Maybach, Half G-Class: Meet The New G650 AMG - The Herald Nigeria

German automobile giant Mercedes has just unveiled its half-Mercedes-Maybach, half-AMG beast titled, the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.

The bold new whip will debut at the Geneva motor show early next month and is the latest project to drop from MB’s revived Maybach sub-brand.

Basically, it’s a limousine that’s been transmogrified into a reinforced off-roader. It packs an insane biturbo V12 engine with 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque.

The vehicles full performance specifications have yet to be unveiled, but given a normal G65 can reach 0-62mph in just over five seconds, it’s fair to assume this thing can shift it in a similar time.

For passengers, there’s plenty to get excited about here, too. The electric fabric roof is fully extendable and allows for an open-air experience, while a central console can be used to control hot and cold cup holders, dual 10-inch screens, and a pair of foldable tables featuring leather inserts.

For privacy, a glass partition can be erected to separate the front and rear areas.

What separates the G650 from other Maybach models is its portal axles, which have been adapted from the G63 6×6 and the 6500 4×4. This helps the car achieve a vertiginous ground clearance of 450 mm (17.7 inches) and also incorporates three different locks for optimum off-road performance.

Check out the photos of the badass ride and look out for it coming to the Geneva motor show between March 9-19.

