Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England’s friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November with a hamstring injury.
Alli, 21, missed Sunday’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace with the injury, which boss Mauricio Pochettino described as “minor”.
The national team have not announced a replacement in the squad.
Alli’s England and Spurs team-mates Harry Winks and Harry Kane required treatment during their side’s 1-0 win.
Pochettino said 21-year-old midfielder Winks, who went off at half-time at Wembley, had twisted his ankle.
“It’s a bit painful now. We must assess him with the national team medical staff,” he said.
“He’s so excited to make the national team. It’s up to our medical staff and the national team medical staff to make a decision.”
Striker Kane, 24, received treatment on his knee in the first half and was substituted on 77 minutes for “protection” according to the Spurs boss.
“It’s better to avoid risk. I think he’s OK and I’m sure he’s going to make the national team,” Pochettino added.
England host Germany at Wembley on Friday, 10 November and play Brazil at the same venue the following Tuesday.
Tottenham’s next game after the international break is the north London derby at Arsenal on Saturday, 18 November (kick-off 12:30 GMT).
“Dele felt his tendon after the Manchester United game and played 90 minutes against Real Madrid,” Pochettino said.
“It’s a very small thing. We think he can make Arsenal.”
Alli has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Spurs this season, including four in his last four games, and has two goals in 22 games for England since making his debut in 2015.
MR JOHN AYODELE.(08151775057)…facebook name……JOHN AYODELE)
WE PROVIDE FASTEST,RELAIBLE AND QUALITY SUGAR MUMMMY,DADDY,GAY,AND LESBIANS.
WE GIVE YOU MAXIMUM SECURITY WHICH WE KEEP U SAVE FOR HIGH CLASS CUSTOMER
THAT NEED THIS.
maximum security is guarantee from any of our clients becuase we have done
ALL NECESSARY
BACGROUND CHEKUP ON ALL THE LADIES AND MEN WE HAVE ON OUR DATABASED.
NOWADAYS,FINDING SUGAR MUMMY AND DADDY CAN BE QUITE STRESSFUL AND
COMPLICATED.
BUT WE MAKE IT EASY AND SUCCESSFUL WITHOUT ANY STRESS AND FIND THE RIGHT
SUGAR MUMMY AND
DADDY FOR YOU.
SUGAR MUMMY
SERVICE ARE NOT ONLY FOR SEX AND PLEASURE IT BRING YOU OPPORTUNITY TO MEET
HOT AND MATURE LADIES AND DADDIES THAT ARE
POLITICIANS,EXECUTIVE,HONORABLES, OIL BARON
MONEY BUSINESS MEN & WOMEN,DIRECTOR, C.E.O OF COMPANIES.
ANY WHERE U ARE GHANA,NIGERIA COTONOU,SOUTH AFRICA MALAYSIA,ZIMBABWE IVORY
COAST.
IF YOU WE START DATING SUGAR MUMMY AND DADDY IN MORE PRODUCTIVE AND
REWARDING MANNER
THIS SOMETHING THAT YOU NEED TO DO.
CONTACT THE P.R.O OF AFRO MATRO DATING AGENCY (MR JOHN AYODELE
.08151775057).. FACE BOOK JOHN AYODELE)FULLY REGISTER UNDER C.A.C
(CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION)
MOST IMPORTANCE OF ALL, YOU NEED TO REMEMBER THAT ALL OF THE EFFORT THAT YOU
HAVE PLACED WILL BE GREATLY REWARDED ONCE YOU ARE ABLE TO FIND YOUR IDEAL OF
SUGAR MUMMY DATING
GRAPE THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET OUR LADIES ANY IN
LAGOS,ABUJA,calabar,ANAMBRA,DELTA,JOS,PORTHARCOURT,
KONGI,RIVER,IBADAN,EDO,BENIN,KADUNA,ABIA, STATE.
IF YOU WANT MR SAMUEL TO CALL YOU HIMSELF THEN DROP UR INFORMATION.
YOUR NAME IN FULL………….
YOUR AGE……………
YOUR DATE OF BIRTH…………….
YOUR OCCUPATION……..
THE STATE YOU ARE PRESENTLY………….
YOUR RESIDENTIAL HOME ADDRESS………..
YOUR GENDER…………..
THEN THE CITY YOU WANT THE CONNECTION TO TAKE PLACE
TEXT IT TO THIS NUMBER 08151775057 THEN MR JOHN AYODELE WE CALL YOU HIMSELF.
MR JOHN AYODELE(08151775057)
–