Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out of England’s friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November with a hamstring injury.

Alli, 21, missed Sunday’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace with the injury, which boss Mauricio Pochettino described as “minor”.

The national team have not announced a replacement in the squad.

Alli’s England and Spurs team-mates Harry Winks and Harry Kane required treatment during their side’s 1-0 win.

Pochettino said 21-year-old midfielder Winks, who went off at half-time at Wembley, had twisted his ankle.

“It’s a bit painful now. We must assess him with the national team medical staff,” he said.

“He’s so excited to make the national team. It’s up to our medical staff and the national team medical staff to make a decision.”

Striker Kane, 24, received treatment on his knee in the first half and was substituted on 77 minutes for “protection” according to the Spurs boss.

“It’s better to avoid risk. I think he’s OK and I’m sure he’s going to make the national team,” Pochettino added.

England host Germany at Wembley on Friday, 10 November and play Brazil at the same venue the following Tuesday.

Tottenham’s next game after the international break is the north London derby at Arsenal on Saturday, 18 November (kick-off 12:30 GMT).

“Dele felt his tendon after the Manchester United game and played 90 minutes against Real Madrid,” Pochettino said.

“It’s a very small thing. We think he can make Arsenal.”

Alli has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Spurs this season, including four in his last four games, and has two goals in 22 games for England since making his debut in 2015.

