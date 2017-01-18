Harness potentialities in arts, Kalu urges FG

Former Governor of Abia, Chief Orji Kalu, has urged the Federal Government to harness the potentialities in arts, to boost the country’s economic development and make recession a thing of the past.

Kalu made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that the government would gain tremendously if proper attention was given to arts.

“If we are going to come out of a recession, then, we need an incentive to do so. Visual, literary and performing arts are at the fiscal heart of any thriving community.

“Theatres, cinemas, galleries and museums encourage people to visit. They make people want to stay, and then restaurants, hotels, bars and shops will thrive alongside.

“We have quite a number of jobless young people that can take up any part of the art as profession and make good money out of it. They just need to be encouraged.

“ Culture is not merely a luxurious extra-curricular solely for the rich and privileged; it is a reflection of who we are as a community and as individuals.

“It is crucial for tomorrow’s world that the arts remain accessible to children and young people. It pains me at times when I see children that cannot speak their local language.

“We have to wake up to our culture and values before they go into extinction,’’ Kalu said.

He said the country was blessed with vast forms of arts that could boost the economic situation of the country and could be exported to other countries.

“I want to draw the attention of state governors to look inward in their respective domain, to see a culture that is peculiar that can be developed to showcase to the world, and improve their financial status.

“Culture helps to promote social mobility; it encourages lateral thinking and allows us to challenge our perceptions as well those of others.

“Arts and culture matter; they are not just a tonic in times of trouble; they are also part of the solution,’’ Kalu said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment