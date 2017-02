Embattled Nigerian musician, Harrysong has reiterated that he still has some love for his former record label, Five Star Music.

Despite the recent spat between the popular musician and his employers, he showed his love for them by commenting on his Instagram page after posting a picture of his former employer’s logo.

Could this be the beginning of a reforged relationship between both parties?

