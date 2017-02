Nigerian songwriter and musician, Harrysong, the Samankwe and “reggae blues” crooner, just released some hot and dapper photographs of himself to douse the tension following his public dispute and subsequent reconciliation with his record label, Fivestar Music and fellow musician, Kcee.

The photos show the star dressed in different attires and spotting his now trademarked kangol hat.

