Harrysong vs Five Star Music: Harrysong To Be Released From Police Custody - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Harrysong who along with his manager was reported to have spent the night behind bars at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos is set to be released.

According to report, the singer whose arrest was initiated following a complaint by his former music label, Five Star Music will be released from police custody today as both parties are looking to settle the breach of contract along with other allegations leveled against the artiste out of court.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Five Star Music, the estranged music label had got Harrysong and his manager arrested and was looking to charge them to court today.

According to Linda Ikejai’s Blog, Harrysong and his manager, Desmond Ike who are both faced with criminal charges bordering on fraud, forgery and impersonation have contacted Daddy Showkey to broker peace.

Linda Ikeji reported that once Harrysong and his manager are released from police custody, they will along with Daddy Showkey head to E-Money’s residence to resolve the case.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment