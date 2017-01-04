 Why I Broke Up With Ex-Beauty Queen, Harriet Edide - Harrysongs Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Why I Broke Up With Ex-Beauty Queen, Harriet Edide – Harrysongs Reveals

Nigerian singer, Harrysongs has addressed rumours of his secret marriage to former beauty queen, Harriet Edide.

Speaking during a telephone conversation with Premium Times, the singer denied getting secretly married to the 2014 winner of the Niger Delta beauty pageant.

He said: “I never (been) married to the girl in question and I have never been married. It is not something that should be kept secret if I was indeed married. Yes, Harriet and I dated in the past so she is just my ex-girlfriend.”

The singer when further questioned on the reason behind the separation said: “I found out that we were both AS so there was no way we could get married. I really looked forward to marrying her when we dated. The news of my supposed ‘secret marriage’ only happened in the reporter’s imagination.

“Doesn’t (it) sound daft that I would opt for a secret marriage? I want my fans to know that I am not married and neither am I in a relationship.”

