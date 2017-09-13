The IG of Police read the riot act over fake news and hate speeches to bloggers, publishers, and influencers.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday, explained why the military cannot dabble into enforcement of Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act, 2015, which the executive has categorized as “hate speech” in social media.

The IGP said enforcement of the law is not within the military’s purview, and also disclosed that offenders risk 10 years jail time and N25 million fine on conviction.

Idris reiterated that it is the responsibility of the police to maintain law and order in a democratic society, hence, the Armed Forces should not be allowed to arrest alleged purveyors of hate speeches.

Speaking at a roundtable organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Abuja for bloggers , online publishers, social media, influencers and the traditional media, on the dangers of the current spate of hate speeches in the country, the police boss urged Nigerians to be mindful of Sections 24 and 26 of the Act.

Idris, who was represented by Mr. London Joseph, reminded social media operators that an offender, on conviction risks imprisonment for 10 years and/or a minimum fine of N25m.

“For the avoidance of doubt, section 4 of the Police Act has empowered the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and prosecute criminal suspects in the country.

“However, section 47 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act provides that law enforcement agencies shall have the power to prosecute offences under this Act while section 58 thereof defines law enforcement agencies to include “any agency for the time being responsible for implementation and enforcement of the provisions of this Act.”

Continuing, he added that, “As the Nigerian Army is not one of the law enforcement agencies envisaged by the Act and other penal laws, it should not be permitted to enforce any of the laws against hate speeches.”

