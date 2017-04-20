After Hazard, I Am The Next Rated EPL Attacker - Anichebe - The Herald Nigeria

Sunderland’s Victor Anichebe has said that only Eden Hazard of Chelsea was ranked higher than him in the Premier League, before he got injured.

The Nigerian striker who was out for two different spells, says his injuries ruined what would have become a great season for him at the Stadium of Light.

“I love it here, before I got injured I felt great, performances were good, someone was saying that outside Hazard I was one of the highest ranked attackers in the league, so I’ve enjoyed it,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

“The fans have been great to me, it is a really great club, so whenever I go out there I try as hard as I can. This injury was meant to keep me out for 12/13 weeks but I came back after nine, because I wanted to help the team because I know I can with the different style I bring.

“It’s a great club, great stadium, great training facilities, great fanbase, it’s a shame we are where we are.”

Anichebe also said he was not thinking about his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

“I’m not thinking about it at the moment, I just need to stay fit and help us get some wins, for the fans here and our ourselves,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment