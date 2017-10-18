Eden Hazard rescued Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the Champions League group stage after a dominant Roma had fought back from two goals down to lead in a pulsating game at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard scored in each half, heading in to level from Pedro’s cross with 15 minutes to go to keep the Blues top of Group C.

The Belgium forward had given Chelsea a two-goal lead in the first half after David Luiz scored a wonderful opener.

But the Serie A side fought back, with Aleksandar Kolarov scoring before Edin Dzeko netted twice in six minutes.

It was the first time a Conte side has conceded three goals in a Champions League game, and it could have been more as Dzeko headed wide late on following his superb double.

But, ultimately, Chelsea remain top of the group after three games, as they again dug out a result – having scored a 94th-minute winner against Atletico Madrid last time out in Europe.

Conte has Hazard to thank for that, with the Belgian first putting the Blues into a two-goal lead with a smart finish from a deflected Alvaro Morata shot and then guiding a header beyond goalkeeper Alisson after Roma’s fantastic response.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related