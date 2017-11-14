Nigerians have reacted to President Muhammad Buhari’s decision to scrap the recruitment of women into the Nigerian Army as combatant cadets.

The policy document entitled National Defence Policy 2017 (Revised); Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2017 was exclusively sighted by Punch.

The paper had reported, Recommendation 19 of the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of the Armed Forces of Nigeria was sighted by one of our correspondents on Sunday.

It read, “Phase out the training of female regular combatant cadets.”

The decision is reportedly intended to stop women from aspiring to senior positions in the Army and insiders allege the Northern hegemony is not predisposed to having a situation where soldiers will take marching orders from women.

A cross section of comments monitored by The Herald indicate many Nigerians are displeased with the president’s decision.

