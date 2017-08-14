"He Saw His Death Coming," IMSU VC Reportedly Loses Son - The Herald Nigeria

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, Prof Adaobi Obasi, has reportedly lost her son.

The VC was reported to have lost her son to appendicitis.

A social media user, Ifeanyicy, took to his Facebook page to write that the deceased was a day before his death present at the official unveiling of Elfreeda Foundation program where she anchored the event.

According to report, the deceased was scared of having an appendix surgery in Nigeria but ailment struck again leading family to rush him to an hospital on Orlu road, Owerri, after Federal Medical Centre Owerri.

The deceased was reported to have died of complications arising from bleeding after completion of the surgery.

IfeanyiCy on his Facebook page wrote:

He saw his death coming, but couldn’t comprehend it…

Take heart great lady, just a day after you anchored the official unveiling of Elfreeda Foundation program as the master of ceremony (Mc), thrilling your audience with wonderful tunes and melodious voice, you lost your darling husband who was obviously elated watching your performance on stage at same event.

He saw his death coming, but couldn’t comprehend it. Seating on a round table chair with friends and guest at the opening ceremony of Elfreeda Foundation, he was reported to have told a friend that he has appendicitis but is afraid of doing the operation here in Nigeria.

At night, the appendix raised it’s ugly head and he was rushed to a renowned family surgeon at a hospital in Orlu road Owerri after Federal Medical Centre Owerri. The surgery was carried our, and compounding his fear, he was reported to have died of complications arising from bleeding.

Just two years after their wedding, oh!, leaving a pretty, gorgeous and soft spoken woman heart broken.

Rest in peace Mr Nnamdi Obasi, be consoled Mrs Obasi, take heart Prof Adaobi Obasi.”

