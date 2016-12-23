 Headies 2016: Wizkid snubs Eva Alordiah’s fiancé (VIDEO) - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Headies 2016: Wizkid snubs Eva Alordiah’s fiancé (VIDEO)

wizkid98

The 2016 Headies is finally over, but what will forever be ingrained in the hearts of the audience was when Baba Nla crooner snubbed Eva Alordiah’s fiancé, Caesar.

Wizkid walked into the venue almost at the last hour sending the crowd into a frenzy!

While walking past the crowd, he reached out to hug someone, Caesar thinking it was him, stretched his arms only for Wizkid to ditch him and hug Eva.

Of course the singer doesn’t know Cool TV presenter Caesar and might have been reaching out for Eva.

Some Nigerians say this happened because he has made Eva Alordiah the Lord of the Rings. 

Recall that Caesar is the same guy who proposed to Eva at the 2015 Headies, but he is yet to marry her legally.

Video after the cut.

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar