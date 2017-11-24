Health minister expresses shock over death of MHWUN members

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Friday, expressed shock over the death of some medical officials along Kano-Kaduna expressway.

Adewole in a statement also commiserated with the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

The minister prayed God to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss and quick recovery to the injured.

He also prayed God to continue to protect members of MHWUN against such accident.

Adewole, however, directed the management of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Zaria, where the injured were receiving treatment to provide maximum care for them.

The MHWUN members died on Nov. 22 on their way from Kano to attend Tertiary Health Institutions Consultative Forum (THINCF) in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The five members who died were from Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Yobe states.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

