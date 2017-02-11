"He's Coming to an End"- Ian Wright Hints At Arsene Wenger Departure - The Herald Nigeria

Ian Wright expects Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at the end of the season once his contract expires. The former Gunners striker expects his old boss to leave after describing how weary the 66-year-old looked in a recent meeting.

The Frenchman has yet to renew his expiring contract as rumors that he is set to leave the club he joined 20 years ago grow more intense.

Wenger has presided over yet another campaign in which the Gunners have flattered to deceive in their chase for silverware.

Arsenal started the season strongly to prompt talk of them ending their 13-year Premier League title drought, but their push collapsed in the New Year.

Increasing sections of the club faithful have turned on Wenger, claiming that it is time he left the club.

Reports in England have said that the club management have already drawn up a shortlist of potential successors for the Premier League’s longest-serving manager, which includes Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus and Thomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund.

And Wright, who was part of the Arsenal team that won their first Premier League title in 1998 in Wenger’s second season in charge, says his old boss has given him the impression that he will not be renewing his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Describing his former boss as “winded, like someone whopped him in the stomach”, the ex-Arsenal striker told BBC 5 Live: “I was with the boss last night and, if I’m going to be totally honest, I get the impression that I think that’s it.

“I genuinely believe. I was with him for a few hours last night and we were talking. He didn’t say to me ‘I’m leaving at the end of the season’ but … I just get the impression in him and looking at him: ‘That’s it.’

“I think that’s it. He actually mentioned when we were talking last night that he’s coming to the end. I’ve never heard him say that.

“Do I feel he will go at the end of the season? I think he will.”

Should Wenger decide to leave, Wright affirms a significant number of the first-team squad could be moved on and says that the players would largely faulted for a lack of consistent silverware in the past 10 years.

“I just feel that now they’ve got to look at the players,” he said. “I think that with all the teams he’s built over the last eight, nine, 10 years, they’ve let him down badly.

“If he does leave at the end of the season, when the new manager comes in, there’s going to be a lot of changes with respect to players and personnel.

“They should have a long hard look at themselves. He’s put so much faith into these teams that I think has been misplaced.”

Wenger is Arsenal’s most decorated manager, winning three Premier League titles and six FA Cup wins to cement their position as one of England’s elite.

However, their lack of a league title in over a decade has seen his star wane significantly in the eyes of fans.

