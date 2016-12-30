 High fat diet beneficial in weight loss with less sagging skin– Expert

High fat diet beneficial in weight loss with less sagging skin– Expert

Singapore's finance minister collapsed during a cabinet meeting

A nutrition and healthy Lifestyle Coach, Mrs Otito Okpala, on Thursday said high fat diet was beneficial in weight loss with less sagging skin.

Okpala, who works with a non-governmental organisation, Family Health Initiative, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said, “We noticed that when you are on high fat diet and you are losing weight, you will not have wrinkles or sagging skin, because you are eating high fat and moderate protein.

“When we talk of moderate protein, the `ponmo` (animal skin) we eat has high cortisone and those high cortisone act as fillers.

“So, when you are actually losing weight, your body does not sag along with it. “

Okpala urged the Federal Government to develop and improve research institutes to carry out research on the country’s local foods and passed it to the people.

She also called for more awareness in schools about the need for children to eat healthy foods for healthy growth and development.

“Parents should be encouraged not to give their children sugary drinks, but instead, they should be encouraged to cook healthy foods for their children.

“Sugar is one of the causes of diabetes and obesity and should be avoided at all costs, “ Okpala advised. (NAN)
EEI/GOK

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar