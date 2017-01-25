Hillary Clinton To Launch Plan Aimed At Securing Another White House Run - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The defeated United States Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton is considering another shot at the White House run with an early strategy centered around launching a television talk show.

The politician who lost to Donald Trump in the November 8 Polls will with the idea to launch a television talk show become the second oldest American female talk show host on the screen and this strategy is aimed at helping her soften her landing the next time she contests for the office of the president.

The report of Clinton’s plan was revealed by Author, Ed Klein who quoted a Clinton insider to have said the politician is open to the idea.

Klein reported the insider source to have said: “She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans.

“It’s a way to make a comeback and position herself for another run at the White House starting in a year or so.”

Should Clinton go on with the plan to launch a TV show, she will be second to Joy Behar of ‘The View’ as the oldest Talk show host and would further solidify her promise to friends when she was quoted to have said “I’ll be back” at her Washington, D.C home.

