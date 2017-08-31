Kano State Hisbah corps have arrested 70 youths alleged of planning homosexual frivolities amidst the Eid-il-Mubarak festivities.

The suspects, largely males, were nabbed at Nassarawa quarters, Nassarawa local government area of the state while putting intricate touches to their illicit plans.

According to the Deputy Commander of Operations, Kano Hisbah corps, Maigida Katchako, who explained that the suspects were captured after a survey was carried out by the board on the activities of youths and it was discovered that these lots are planning a homosexual party which is against the doctrines and teachings of Islam which the Corps pledged to uphold.

He further said that these suspects, which consists of minors, will be arraign before a court of law with the appropriate jurisdictions.

He then disclosed that Hisbah operatives in their numbers will comb through the streets before, during and after the festival to ensure security of lives and properties.

He also enjoined visitors and residents of Kano State to abide by the rules and regulations of Hisbah and other security agencies to experience a hitch-free Eid festival.

