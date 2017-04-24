Hit Or Miss: Miss Kedike, Chidinma Ekile Dazzles In New Photos - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, who has in the past sparked dating rumors with singer, Mr. Flavour has released some stunning photos which has left tongues out and wagging.

The 25-year-old singer who is one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry has sparked debate on whether she’s the sexiest 25-year-old in the entertainment game.

Miss Kedike as she is fondly called rose to fame in 2010 after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa and has been in the limelight ever since.

See stunning photos of the Nigerian singer below:

