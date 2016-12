Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke chose to brings her fans up to speed on her growing baby bump as she shared photos from her maternity shoot.

Chacha Eke in the photos was seen in red maternity outfit which provided a slit for exposing the growing baby bump.

The actress and mother of one is expected to put to bed anytime soon.

See photos she shared below:

