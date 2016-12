A Nigerian couple has added yet another level and perspective of creativity to their pre-wedding shoot.

Recall that 2016 has witnessed several pre-wedding shoot theme ranging from pure artistic concepts to downright baffling ideas.

Ushering the year out, the soon-to-be-married couple went for the mechanic concept with the bride-to-be dressed in a sexy outfit and providing help for her fiance.

See the photo shared on social media below:

