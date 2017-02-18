Hollywood Actress Defies Trend, Demands Support For Donald Trump's Administration - The Herald Nigeria

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has in her controversial stance encouraged Americans to support the president Donald Trump’s administration.

The support move comes following the public rejection of the new United States president by celebrities in America.

The actress and singer in a recent interview granted to Daily Mail encouraged Americans to support the president and his actions towards making America great.

She said: “You have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him. It would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

The comment however comes after the US President, Donald Trump had in 2004 while speaking in an interview with Howard Stern said “She [Lindsay Lohan]’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment