Hotel attendant, 38, docked over alleged assault on colleague

A 38-year-old Hotel attendant, Juliet Charles , who allegedly assaulted her colleague by using a broken ceramic plate to inflict injury on his neck, was on Wednesday in Lagos admitted to bail in the sum of N50,000.

An Apapa Magistrates’ Court, which gave the ruling, also directed that the accused should also provide one surety, as part of the bail conditions.

Magistrate A.A. Paul added that the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Charles, a resident of Olodi, in the Apapa area of Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused, who entered a not guilty plea, committed the offence on Nov. 7, at Easy Bar Hotel located at Idowu Street, Olodi, Apapa, Lagos.

Kokoye said that the accused assaulted Austin Obasan by using a broken ceramic plate to make marks on his neck.

He said that the assault was as a result of an argument which ensued between the accused and the complainant.

The prosecutor said that all efforts made by other employees of the hotel to settle the dispute proved abortive.

Kokoye said that Obasan subsequently reported the case to the Police and Charles was arrested.

He said the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault occasioning harm.

Further hearing in the case was fixed for Dec. 29. (NAN)

