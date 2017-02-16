House committee submits report, recovers N37. 88m for A/Ibom Govt.

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Thursday ratified a report on the state’s 2015 Public Account submitted by its Committee on Public Account which recovered N37. 88 million for the state treasury

The Committee Chairman, Mr Friday Iwok, told newsmen after the plenary, that the amount was recovered from public officers who either refused to retire their imprest or collected excess subventions from government.

According to him, the Financial Regulations stipulate that those who collect special imprest should retire it immediately.

Iwok noted that the committee, during investigation, discovered that those who collected special imprest did not retire same as expected.

He said that 11 public officers had been recommended to the state Head of Service for disciplinary action for refusal to appear before the committee to answer their queries.

“We had 86 audit queries from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the total amount that was involved is N7.67 billion – those that refused to retire their imprest and those that collected excess subvention.

“We did what we did because of the image of government. In some ministries we have to bring back four permanent secretaries who had retired to appear before the committee.

“We have recovered revenue for state government; we had a cash refund of over N1.18 million. From deductions, we have recovered N36. 69 million, all together we recovered N37. 88 million.

He said the committee had recommended appropriate sanctions to Ministries, Departments and Agencies that did not comply with the financial regulations.

He said the report added that the Office of the Head of Service should invoke relevant sections of the financial regulations and civil service rules to punish those who refused to answer audit queries sent to them.

Earlier at plenary, the house had passed a resolution after a motion by the Leader, Mr Udo Akpan, ratifying the committee’s report.

The Speaker, Mr Onofiok Luke, directed the clerk Mrs Mandu Umoren, to communicate the decision of the house to the governor and other relevant authorities for immediate action. (NAN)

