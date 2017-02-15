House Of Reps Member, Sanni Bello Is Dead - The Herald Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives, Bello Sani has been reported dead.

The reps member representing Mashi/Dvisi Federal Constituency in the House was reported to have died early today at around 11:00am.

Bello Sani was reported to have died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment.

The Reps member who will be buried in Katsina State today was 51-years-old before his death.

The speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, while condoling with the deceased’s family said: “Our late colleague was humane, principled and a cosmopolitan who interacted freely with all members.”

