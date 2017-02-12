 How Davido Responded To My Virginity Offer - Singer, Adokiye - The Herald Nigeria

How Davido Responded To My Virginity Offer – Singer, Adokiye

Nigerian singer, Adokiye who claims to be a virgin and has one time offered up her virginity to the Islamist-Jihadist sect, Boko Haram, in exchange for the kidnapped Chibok school girls, has opened up on her offer to give singer, Davido her first sex.

The singer, who had said: “I love Davido; I think he has a good heart and I’m guessing a lot of people don’t know that he’s nice and soft-hearted,” at that time revealed that she is yet to receive a reply from the self styled Omo Baba Olowo.

In a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, Adokiye noted that she may have had a rethink of the offer.

She said: “I am still a virgin. No weapon fashioned against my virginity shall prosper.

“I was really serious about wanting to be deflowered by Davido because I love him so much, but he didn’t acknowledge my offer.

“Remaining a virgin is a matter of choice, and I don’t think I’m the only one out there. It is a personal decision spurred by self-discipline and not on moral or religious grounds.”

