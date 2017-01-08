How I Met My Half-Caste Wife After My First Wife Left Me - Yemi Solade Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Ace Nigerian actor, Yemi Solade has in a recent interview opened up on how he met his current wife after his fist wife left him.

The actor who revealed that he met two half-caste women around the time he entered into a relationship with his wife, Hannah Marsh noted that he had always thought half-castes were expensive to maintain.

The actor who maintained that his relationship to his wife was scripted by God told Punch: “My wife actually toasted me.”

He continued: “I had previously been married, but my first wife left me and went abroad. I met my current wife on the set of Wale Adenuga’s Super Story. God indeed has a sense of humour because I met two half-castes that year, Lilian Bach and Hannah Marsh.

“Lilian played my wife, while Hannah acted as my secretary in that particular production. I liked Hannah, but I initially did not want to get involved with half-caste ladies because I felt they are expensive to maintain, and only rich men can handle them.

“However, we met again and unknown to me, she had also been eyeing me, so she asked me to bring my phone, and she dialed her number on it. We all know the rest of the story, and now, we have two kids between us. I feel it was God that wrote our script, and I am pleased with it.”

