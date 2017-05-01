How Nigerian Boxing Officials Rejected Anthony Joshua - The Herald Nigeria

A former boxing champion, Jeremiah Okorodudu has revealed how the Nigerian Boxing officials rejected the boxing rave of the moment, Anthony Joshua nine years ago.

This comes after Anthony Joshua, a Nigerian British Boxer became more famous after knocking down Ukrainian veteran boxer, Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Okorodudu while speaking with UK Sun in the aftermath of the historical fight which held at the Wembley Stadium revealed that the Nigerian officials frustrated all efforts made by Joshua to represent Nigeria at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Okorodudu said: “Joshua was in Nigeria once to connect with his roots and I think that was in 2007. He wanted a chance to compete for trials ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics qualifiers, but he was denied and not given a chance.

“Disappointed, he went back to England to represent Great Britain. He went on to win a gold that could have been a first for Nigeria at the Olympics.

“If only they had allowed him to compete for Nigeria, that gold would have been a Nigerian gold and not Great Britain’s.”

Confirming Okorodudu’s claim, another Nigeria coach at the time, Adegboyega Adeniji-Adele said: “Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is his name and his family come from Ogun state in Nigeria.”

He added: “When he visited, his intention was to represent Nigeria at the Olympics but he was denied in the trials. He had no other option than to go to Britain.

“It’s Nigeria’s loss, Britain’s gain. Personally, I feel sad that they let him go and those people should be made to explain why it was impossible to give him a chance.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment