How To Identify A Wife Material - Reno Omokri Talks Relationship - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan has shared with his followers his opinion on the qualities of a wife material.

The founder, Mind of Christ Christian Center took to his social media page on Facebook to attribute the ‘wife material’ title to any woman who has value to offer and add to her man.

He further cautioned that young men should not be decieved by sex as it does not classify as added value.

Reno Omokri on his Facebook page wrote: “When your salary increases, don’t buy a bigger car, instead, buy bigger investments.

“Cars grow older, investments grow bigger. Remember, the day your company doesn’t need you, they’ll sack you. Don’t wait for it. Start growing your business and sack them first.

“Finally, when you are ready for marriage, note that a wife material must be a lady who adds value to your life. To avoid ambiguity, sex is not value. Even a prostitute can provide that #RenosNuggets”

Omokri’s advice comes months after the controversial statement issued by the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye urging young men to look for women who can pray for hours non stop.

