In the hustle and bustle of the beautiful city of Lagos, there are so many challenges that are faced by its residents on a daily basis and it could get really frustrating and oppressing if you do not have ways to survive and go about your business without stress.

These challenges range from the problem of transportation to the ever present traffic on its roads, as a result of bad roads and some other factors, problem of power, and the problem of insecurity, etc.

Transportation in Lagos is survival of the fittest and certainly not for the faint hearted as there is usually a lot of jumping, pushing, and squeezing while making use of public means, except you have a car. You meet different characters from the conductors who never hesitate to scream and haul curses and profane words at one to the drivers who would stay at a particular bustop for minutes waiting for passengers that would never come while one is hurrying to get to his destination to even fellow Lagosians who can sometimes exhibit annoying traits.

To survive this major challenge, there is the need to be ever patient as you have every right to throw a fit every time as there would never cease to be pushing, shoving and squeezing and all sorts of annoying incidents while using public means of transportation. Wise residents have in most times had to be patient and calm so that they would not be shouting and exchanging words every minute, as this could lead to health issues that can be avoided.

Lagos is known for its bad road network and high population and it has made traffic a lifestyle which cannot be avoided and has to be coped with. For a fact, there are some roads and hence traffic that would make you wish that you never left the comfort of your home, it is that bad.

To survive this, because you certainly cannot stay at home and never move so residents have had to brace up and leave their houses early in order to get to their destinations on time. Coming to Lekki one early Monday morning, I encountered a terrible hold up at the Lekki expressway which caused me to become really annoyed and almost frustrated. I found myself hissing every minute which made people look at me weirdly. I vowed to leave earlier than I did the next day and it worked out fine as I got to my destination on time.

Residents also pass alternative routes that usually make their journey faster and less stressful every day. Different routes lead to one and many destinations in Lagos and in the absence of alternative routes; you absolutely have to be an early bird unless you would be caught in the sticky web of everyday incessant traffic.

Power supply in Lagos is a major issue as there is little or no availability of light in many areas and most of the time you would have to go without light for days and this can cause many problems for one. It is one of the dominant challenges of Lagos city over the years and will be for a while.

To survive this challenge, residents have an alternative/spare source of power, it could be a generator or an inverter or any other source that is quite reliable and would not cause them to be dependent on the NEPA for power.

Lastly, the problem of insecurity which has now become a source of pain to residents as cases of traffic robbery has taken a new dimension especially in the area of Oshodi. A man took to social media to tell us about his experience during traffic one time of him buying a bottle of coke and before he knew it, someone snatched the coke and ran off with it in the space of a few seconds being as fast as light.

To survive this, almost every Lagosian is on guard these days and is very alert so as not to lose important properties during traffic or otherwise. Some have even taken to traditional means or jazz to protect themselves and their properties.

