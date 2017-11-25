Only one in thirty men understands that a girl gives him the signal “I like you!” Do you doubt what her look and smile mean? Follow these steps and you’ll learn how to understand that she really loves you.

Try to strike up a conversation with her

Talk to her about anything – this will help you learn some things that will come in handy in the future. One of the sign that she likes you is that she laughs at your boring and stupid jokes. An interested girl always wants to know as much as possible about the object of adoration. But remember that all the girls are different, so be careful and pay attention to the little things.

Look how she plays with hair

She starts to play with hair. She can look at you, fix her hair, toss her bangs back, and twirl strands on her fingers. It is necessary to pay attention to this. Girls do so when are nervous in someone’s presence. Believe me, it is very exciting for ladies to be next to a nice person!

Tell about your exes and follow her reaction

If a girl is interested in your personal life and inquires in detail about the relationship with your ex-girlfriends you met on some yes dating site long time ago, then she wants to understand whether she has a chance to build a successful relationship with you.

Pay attention to close contact

If a girl approaches you as she does it accidentally, then she wants to be close and enters your zone. She expects a response from you. It may be a smile or you can even hug her.

Look into her eyes

Feelings that a woman feels for a man can always be read by her eyes. If her gaze is fixed on you, it is calm and cold, then it means that you can hardly hope for something. If a girl really likes you, then during eye contact you can read such feelings as tenderness, admiration, adoration, passion. Pay attention to the pupils of a girl: if you cause her excitement, her pupils may be slightly enlarged.

Smile to a girl

Just try to make your smile look natural, not fake and taut. The reaction of a girl to your smile tells a lot. If she smiles at you in return and her eyes shine with a joyful sheen, you can safely show initiative in relations with her. If a girl doesn’t react to your smile at all or if her reciprocal smile is restrained and cold, forget about her and don’t waste your time – you have no chances.

Look at her lips

This signal also means that she likes you. If she doesn’t do this very often, then it is a real sign of interest to you. It is time for you to act and talk to her.

Notice whether she nervous

If she is confused, often blushes, nervously gesticulates – it is all because she finds it difficult to control her feelings when you are nearby.

Ask her to devote some time to you

She will never be busy for you. This is a powerful argument. When a girl is interested in a guy, she tries to be free for spending time with him. This means that she will answer your phone calls, messages, and accept your invitation to anywhere.

Flirt with other girls

She will be jealous of you. A girl, who has some feelings to you, can follow her rivals everywhere. So, if a girl starts to get nervous when you just joke with other girls, then she wants something more from you.

Don’t be surprised that she is everywhere

If you often meet a girl in the most unexpected places, maybe she specially arranges some lame meet so that you finally get in touch.

Show her self-confidence

Never forget that women love strong men and despise weaklings. If you constantly give in to a girl, then don’t be surprised she will lose interest.

We described the most common and most frequent signals. In any case, there are no 100% signals that show that a girl in love with you. But there is a probability of 80% that a girl likes you or feels some attraction to you.

