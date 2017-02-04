Human Skulls, Calabash Of Blood Found In A Church In Imo State - The Herald Nigeria

The Arch of Covenant Ministry located at Ububo -Alia, Awara in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state and headed by Pastor Ngozi Odika has been discovered to be used as a spiritual ground for militants who patronize him for spiritual powers.

The General Overseer’s luck ran out when repentant militants turned the heat on him after he had allegedly made them impotent following a financial disagreement.

According to a witness from the oil rich community, bubble for Odika busted when his girlfriend (name withheld) who is said to be his accomplice, was caught with some fetish objects by some repentant militants from the area.

According to the witness, the lady who was already known to the ex-militants was stopped on her way to run an errand for the pastor. She was searched and behold hairs believed to be that of a human, animal horns and other fetish objects were seen on her.

The bewildered youths wasted no time as they descended on her, beat her to stupor before dragging her to the pastor at the church where he was already waiting for her.

The beating continued with the pastor as he was later handed to vigilantes in the area.

His altar was later turned upside down and other revelations emerged. In his altar was found 5 human heads buried alongside some other skulls of animals.

It is reported the youths also discovered a basin of blood and fingernails at a discreet area of the church.

On interrogation by the vigilantes, the pastor allegedly confessed to being a spiritual father to the militants who come to him for various powers and other members of his church.

Odika was also alleged to use strands of hair of babies dedicated at the church for his devilish rituals.

The source alleged that the pastor after preparing charms for some militants was constantly on their neck to pay him, but when some of the militants charms became impotent, they became angry and accused him of reversing the charms he prepared for them.

