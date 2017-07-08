Human Trafficking: NAPTIP urges synergy between Europe, W/Africa

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has called for articulated and synergised structure for law enforcement cooperation among European and West African countries.

The spokesman of the agency, Mr Josiah Emerole quoted Okah-Donli making the call at the ongoing ‘Khartoum Process’ thematic meeting on Friday in London.

The director-general said that there must be an exchange of information and intelligence between Europe and the West African sub-region as a way of tackling human trafficking.

“Against this backdrop, a well articulated and synergised structure for law enforcement cooperation and exchange of information and intelligence is desirable especially between Europe and the West Africa sub-region.

“I would also recommend that pragmatic interventions be streamlined across regions to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of anti-trafficking efforts for a cohesive and consistent approach to such interventions.

“This is to prevent duplication of efforts and to build positive momentum in our continued efforts to rid the world of this ogre called human trafficking,’’ she said.

The director-general also outlined some of the key policies put in place by the Government of Nigeria to tackle incidences of human trafficking and illegal migration.

According to her, NAPTIP was committed to ensuring full implementation of all the thematic procedures geared towards the eradication of trafficking in persons.

Okah-Donli also urged world leaders to make concerted efforts towards the eradication of trafficking in persons and irregular migration.

According to her, the daily casualties and other misfortunes associated with human trafficking and irregular migration especially through the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara desert call for better handling by world leaders.

“The NAPTIP model, which converge both frameworks, has served Nigeria and the global community so well, and it is my firm belief that similar arrangements in other countries across the world will greatly enhance the global response to this heinous crime.

“There is an urgent need for greater political and economic will by Governments in tackling people smuggling and trafficking in human beings and the implementation of the Post-Valletta Action Plan and the African Union Initiatives.

“I strongly recommend that Governments should further consolidate counter-trafficking efforts by strengthening institutional and legal frameworks to stem the tide of human trafficking,” she said. (NAN)

