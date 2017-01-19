Humanitarian response: Senate sets up ad hoc committee for proper utilisation of $426m

The senate on Wednesday set up an ad hoc committee to ensure proper utilisation of 426 million dollars (N130 billion) donated for the humanitarian response in the North-east.

It also mandated the committee on Special Duties to synergise donors and the three arms of government to ensure effective coordination of the humanitarian response for the displaced persons in the North-east region.

This followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) at plenary on “the state of the humanitarian relief in the North East amidst high level of funding so far received.

“The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that over 426 million dollars (N130billion) have been received as at December 2016.”

Ndume said that there has been over 73 per cent increase in donor funding for the humanitarian response in the region.

He said that there was no clear synergy, coordination or engagement between the participating agencies and local authorities, hence the need for the motion.

He noted that there was a gap between what was reported to be the level of funding response and the reality on ground.

According to Ndume, with the way the issue was handled, even if N1trillion was thrown into the region without synergy and transparency, nothing would improve in the condition of displaced persons.

He noted that although an estimated N36 billion worth of funding for food security had been donated towards alleviating food security problem in the North-east;

The senator noted that notwithstanding malnutrition had reached extreme levels in parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

.

“Seven million people in the North-east are in need of humanitarian assistance with 2.5 million children said to be malnourished,” he said.

He said that the lack of basic shelter, water and latrine facilities was a clear indication that the displaced persons were prone to communicable disease including cholera.

Contributing, Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) said that what was evident was that the volume of money had not translated into solving the problem.

He was that there was the need to move from “rhetoric and sympathy’’ and pitch towards solving the crisis.

“Humanitarian crisis has turned into human industry where individuals have cashed in on the plight of IDPs to enrich themselves.

“It is not about money but lack of sincerity by those who are supposed to tackle the issue.”

On his part, Sen. Atai Aidoko (PDP-Kogi) said that it was “unbelievable that this kind of money has come for this specific problem.

“This is even more than the fiscal budget of any of the three states,” he said.

“We should investigate whether the purported N130 billion is true. Because if this kind of money has being received by anybody or organisation and nothing is on ground to show, then somebody should go to jail.”

“We must investigate the authenticity of the claim. We can’t continue like this.”

In a remark, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweramadu said that senators must show some responsibility in order for people to help us.

“We thank the donors and international communities for the support given us in the North-east.

“As a parliament the best we can do to encourage them is to ensure that there is a system that is in place in the implementation of the support which they are giving us and the monies are appropriately utilised so that they can support us the more.”

He urged the committee on special duties to synergise the United Nations, donor agencies and governments and report to the senate in two weeks. (NAN)

