Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze who has been in the middle of a very public debate over the issue of Tithing, was hosted by Nigerian big boy Hushpuppi in Dubai last night.

The Cool FM OAP, who is last night in Dubai on vacation, shared the photos on his Instagram page while also thanking Huspuppi for the fun.

The Celebrities were seen showing off their expensive wristwatches in one of the photos.

See the photos as shared:

